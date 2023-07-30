Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bit Origin Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of Bit Origin stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. 6,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,962. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

