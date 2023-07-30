Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus raised their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.19.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

