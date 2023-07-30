Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 0.9 %

Biogen stock opened at $265.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.15 and its 200-day moving average is $286.42. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.