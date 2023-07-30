BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BILL from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

BILL opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85.

Insider Activity

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Equities analysts expect that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.