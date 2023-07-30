Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Price Performance

BTEAF opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. Bénéteau has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Bénéteau Company Profile

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

