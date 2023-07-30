Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99.

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

