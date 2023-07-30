Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Price Performance

NYSE B opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.