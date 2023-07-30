Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.
Barnes Group Price Performance
NYSE B opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
