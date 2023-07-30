Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Barnes Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 444,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,861. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

