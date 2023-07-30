BarnBridge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.96 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a market cap of $29.94 million and $31.96 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00010981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,378 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge, founded in 2019 and launched in September 2020, is a protocol for tokenizing risks, functioning as in decentralized finance (DeFi) sort of as a lego block for creating tradeable tokens that expose a consumer to market volatility. As of March 2021, the platform is still in an early stage of launch.BarnBridge is a project that expands the functionality of DeFi to make it more flexible and efficient. By tokenizing market fluctuations and exposure to risks, it can reduce volatility for conservative investors or increase it for daytraders. BarnBridge enables traditional risk management tools and fixed income instruments on the DeFi market. The main focus is dividing cryptocurrency risks into tranches so market participants, depending on their risk profile, can invest in different products or assets.”

