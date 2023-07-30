Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BCS dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.44) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 48.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 51.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,010,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Barclays has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.