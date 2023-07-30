Barclays Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $425.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $511.01 on Friday. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $513.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 144.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

