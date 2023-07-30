Barclays Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $600.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.47.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $721.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $627.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.78. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $724.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,330,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

