Barclays Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $83.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.55.

FTV opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

