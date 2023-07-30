Barclays Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $230.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.70.

NASDAQ CME opened at $199.42 on Thursday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CME Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 542,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,489,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

