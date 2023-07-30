Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 944 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 499,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 640,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. 371,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

