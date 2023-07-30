Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,119 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

