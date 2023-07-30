Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

