Barber Financial Group Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,377.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,417. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.