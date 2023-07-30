Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $200,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.5 %

Southern Copper stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.22. 785,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,312. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

