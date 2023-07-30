Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after purchasing an additional 258,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,433,000 after purchasing an additional 139,037 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.86. 472,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

