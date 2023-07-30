Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,505. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

