Bank of America Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,199 shares of company stock valued at $87,435,773. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $425,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Datadog by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.