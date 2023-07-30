Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. 33,296,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,855,008. The company has a market cap of $254.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.