Ball (NYSE:BALL) and NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Head to Head Survey

NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) and Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NEXE Innovations and Ball, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXE Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Ball 0 12 2 0 2.14

Ball has a consensus target price of $57.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.70%. Given Ball’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ball is more favorable than NEXE Innovations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

86.0% of Ball shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ball shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NEXE Innovations and Ball’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXE Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ball $15.35 billion 1.20 $719.00 million $1.42 41.37

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than NEXE Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares NEXE Innovations and Ball’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXE Innovations N/A N/A N/A Ball 2.98% 23.92% 4.23%

Summary

Ball beats NEXE Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc. manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging South America segment includes beverage containers in South America, and the manufacture of substantially all the metal beverage containers in Brazil. The Beverage Packaging EMEA segment consists of metal beverage containers in Europe, and other packaging materials used by the European beer and carbonated soft drink industries. The Aerospace segment provides diversified technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations for a broad range of information warfare, electronic warfare, avionics, intelligence, training, and space system needs. The company was founded by Edmund Burke Ball, Frank Clayton Ball, George A. Ball, Lucius Lorenzo Ball, and William Cha

