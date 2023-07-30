BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BAIC Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCCMY remained flat at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. BAIC Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Get BAIC Motor alerts:

BAIC Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.