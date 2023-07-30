Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.00

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.86). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.86), with a volume of 238,939 shares trading hands.
Bacanora Lithium Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67. The firm has a market cap of £259.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64.
Bacanora Lithium Company Profile
Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bacanora Lithium
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.