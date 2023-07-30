Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,386 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.99% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of BW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.34. 473,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,852. The stock has a market cap of $473.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.66.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
