B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 314,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GS traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $353.23. 1,827,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average of $337.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.