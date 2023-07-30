Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

