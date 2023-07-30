Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in July

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AZRGF remained flat at $71.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. Azrieli Group has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

