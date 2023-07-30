AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

APMIW stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

