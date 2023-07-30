Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.08 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $854.25 million and approximately $76.16 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.08 or 0.00020809 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,232.19 or 1.00051297 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.28427866 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $62,764,427.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.