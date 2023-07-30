Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Cap of $867.64 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $867.64 million and $71.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.18 or 0.00020973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.28427866 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $62,764,427.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

