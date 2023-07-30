AVINOC (AVINOC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $125,841.62

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $49.89 million and $125,841.62 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

