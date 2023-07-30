Avid Technology (AVID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, July 31st.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVID opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

