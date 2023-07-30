Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. 23,103,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Get Avantor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Avantor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Avantor

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.