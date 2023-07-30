AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $30.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,477.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,137. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,460.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2,498.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.