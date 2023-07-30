Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $166.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.24. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

