Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 216 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,284,000 after acquiring an additional 246,661 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 184,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $97.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.