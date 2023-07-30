Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,538 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Shares of SO opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

