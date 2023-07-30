Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

