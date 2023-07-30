Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $569.54 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $555.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.