Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $519,000 Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FBRT opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 82.53, a current ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBRT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

