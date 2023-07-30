Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $351,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

