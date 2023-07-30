Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $452.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.59 and its 200 day moving average is $390.08. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

