Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $227.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average is $207.65. The firm has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

