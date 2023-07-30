Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,563 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,236 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,458,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 264,488 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.31 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

