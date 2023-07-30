Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,297,000 after buying an additional 1,588,053 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,380 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,039,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

