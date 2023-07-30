Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 4,659 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.