Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $1.29 Billion Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,944,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 313,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,335 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.2 %

WRB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.